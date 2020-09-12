Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Heat Biologics Inc Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Zacks Investment Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heat Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 579.28% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

HTBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 807,595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 200.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

