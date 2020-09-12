Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $22.71 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Huntsman by 5.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 40.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 504,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 146,474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Huntsman by 138.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

