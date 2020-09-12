Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million.

PE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of PE stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 766.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Parsley Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 41.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 94,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,890 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,845,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

