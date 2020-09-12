Analysts Offer Predictions for Progress Software Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Progress Software in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

