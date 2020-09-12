KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ryder System in a report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on R. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:R opened at $41.31 on Friday. Ryder System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

