Seaport Global Securities Comments on Middleby Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MIDD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of MIDD opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.66. Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

