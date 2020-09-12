Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

Shares of SBNY opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

