Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 66,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,325,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,105,000 after buying an additional 1,518,074 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

