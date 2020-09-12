Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sherwin-Williams Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.64.

SHW opened at $708.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $712.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

