Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

ST opened at $42.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.