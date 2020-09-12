Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Spirit Realty Capital Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BofA Securities raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of SRC opened at $36.20 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,110,000 after buying an additional 1,234,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after buying an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,588,000 after buying an additional 697,971 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,100,000 after buying an additional 926,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,398,073 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.