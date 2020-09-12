Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Suncor Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SU. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

SU stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1565 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

