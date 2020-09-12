Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, May 15th. Renaissance Capital raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

KOS opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,666 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 440,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

