Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CIBC started coverage on Sierra Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.52 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,021.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 154,402 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

