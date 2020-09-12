Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUN. Truist upped their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

HUN opened at $22.71 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Huntsman by 724.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

