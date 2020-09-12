Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Raised by Analyst

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.