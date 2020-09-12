Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGMO. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.17. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

