Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

HUN stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Huntsman by 724.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.