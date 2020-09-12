Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Stag Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

STAG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,423,000 after buying an additional 2,641,525 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth about $35,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,636,000 after buying an additional 1,430,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after buying an additional 1,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,133,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

