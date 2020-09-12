Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised by Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of TXRH opened at $62.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.