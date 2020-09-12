Brokers Set Expectations for Sierra Metals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.11 million.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday.

TSE:SMT opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.93 million and a PE ratio of 71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

