Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.72.

Shares of SU opened at C$18.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.77%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.