Mamamancini’s (MMMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect Mamamancini’s to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Mamamancini’s had a return on equity of 583.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect Mamamancini’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MMMB stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mamamancini’s has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.
About Mamamancini’s
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.
