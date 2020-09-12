Mamamancini’s (MMMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect Mamamancini’s to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Mamamancini’s had a return on equity of 583.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect Mamamancini’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMMB stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mamamancini’s has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mamamancini’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

