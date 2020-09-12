Vince (VNCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts expect Vince to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:VNCE opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. Vince has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $27.63.
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
