Vince (VNCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts expect Vince to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vince alerts:

NYSE:VNCE opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. Vince has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vince from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.