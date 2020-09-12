Champions Oncology (CSBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect Champions Oncology to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. On average, analysts expect Champions Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSBR stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 million, a P/E ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

