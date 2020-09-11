Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 5,599 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

NYSE RS opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

