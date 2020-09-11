TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $153,446.40. Insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,706 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

