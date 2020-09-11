Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,967,000 after purchasing an additional 728,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $31.03 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

