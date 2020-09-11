State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $400,000 Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Morningstar by 23,700.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $158.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $178.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,354 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $3,359,359.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,206,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,644,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,815 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $441,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,913,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,482,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,528 shares of company stock valued at $32,282,265 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

