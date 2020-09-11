Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of CareDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CareDx by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

CareDx stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.42. CareDx Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,190 shares of company stock worth $1,774,847. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

