Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 8.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,637.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,220.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,576.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

