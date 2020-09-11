Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Senator Investment Group LP’s 4th Largest Position

Senator Investment Group LP cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.8% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $137,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

AMZN stock opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,637.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,220.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,576.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

