Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,637.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,220.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,576.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

