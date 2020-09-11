TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 264,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 68,162 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $6,506,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,146.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $119.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.36.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

