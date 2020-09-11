Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,637.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,220.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,576.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

