TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Horace Mann Educators worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4,949.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 114,732 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $154,588.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $446,091.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,592 shares of company stock valued at $754,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

