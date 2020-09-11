Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 4,957 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 299.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 122.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 63.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $14,157,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

