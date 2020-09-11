Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Shares of ZS opened at $132.61 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $163.80. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

