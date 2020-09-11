FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $233.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $233.00 price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $224.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.02. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $7,279,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.