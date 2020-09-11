First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,028,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $80.07 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

