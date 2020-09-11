First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,633 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UniFirst by 11.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,445.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $190.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.27. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

