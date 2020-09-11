Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 1,595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Assurant by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Assurant by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIZ opened at $118.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

