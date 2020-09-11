Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $528,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,220.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,576.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,637.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

