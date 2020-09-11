Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,220.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2,576.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,637.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

