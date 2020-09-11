Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,220.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2,576.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,637.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
