Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $159,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,637.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,220.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2,576.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

