Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit X LLC

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Summit X LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,220.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,576.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,637.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

