Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stake Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.15. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

