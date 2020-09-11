TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,800 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of NMI worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NMI by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NMI by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $18.02 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.95.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

