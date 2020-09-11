UBS Oconnor LLC Has $37.24 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Paul John Balson boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 2,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 35,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $97,829,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.5% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,637.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,220.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2,576.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

