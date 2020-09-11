BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $15.81 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 43.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 2,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 35,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $97,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,637.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,220.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,576.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.